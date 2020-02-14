New Hampshire Man Faces Several Charges For Assaulting Child Wearing MAGA Hat

A New Hampshire man is facing assault and disorderly conduct charges after he attacked three people, including a minor, while leaving a polling location on Tuesday.

Patrick Bradley, 34, confronted a 15-year-old teenager wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at a Trump campaign tent after voting at Wyndham High School and smacked him across the face, Fox News reported. He then hit two adults who attempted to intervene, and is also accused of trying to destroy the tent, according to Fox.

The boy’s mother, Cathy Cambell, told Fox that all her son did that apparently provoked Bradley was wish him a good night. “My son was standing outside on the sidewalk and he said ‘Have a nice night,’ he said it to everyone. But this man was triggered,” she told Fox.

An investigation by The Post Millennial also revealed that Bradley is reportedly a supporter of the far-left Antifa movement, on several occasions sharing content that promoted left-wing beliefs. One shared image depicts criticism of those who mock communism, the post created by the Socialist Rifle Association.

EXCLUSIVE: Man who assaulted pro-Trump teen is an antifa supporter By yours truly. https://t.co/RLq3MRaP38 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 14, 2020

Bradley is facing $5,000 bail with several assault and disorderly conduct charges.

There was also an incident in Jacksonville, Florida last weekend, where a man drove a van through a tent where Republicans were registering to vote. Donald Trump Jr. rebuked news networks such as ABC and CBS for ignoring it entirely in their broadcasts, writing that he suspects if it were a “Democratic registration tent, this story would have gotten considerably more attention.”

The van driver, Gregory William Loel Tim, 37, told investigators he does not like President Donald Trump and felt “someone had to take a stand.” He was jailed on $500,000 bail on two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years old or older, alongside other charges, USA Today reported.

Police at Arizona State University are investigating a video depicting person screaming “Slash his throat! Every f****** Republican!” At a group of pro-Trump students. This week, a retired New York cop was allegedly punched in the face at his 50th birthday party for wearing a hat that a woman mistook for a “Make America Great Again Hat.”