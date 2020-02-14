Former NFL Player Delivers Most Uncomfortable Acting Ever

Former NFL tight end Vernon Davis discussed his acting career and upcoming movie on Sportsnet and delivered one of the most uncomfortable fake-cries in the history of acting.

Vernon Davis is doing a movie so he gave Sportscenter some in character acting (h/t @AaronDerek) pic.twitter.com/aMKwZ458su — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 13, 2020

Davis, 36, recently retired earlier in February on the same day as the Super Bowl. His focus now is on his acting career and his upcoming movie “Red Winter.” That’s what prompted him to disturbingly attempt a fake-cry on the Sportsnet set.

Davis has starred in other movies before, like “Baywatch”:

He was also in “Hell On the Border”:

And “I’m In Love With A Church Girl”:



He’s also been on television shows “Inside Amy Schumer” and “The League.”

The Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowl member had 583 receptions and 7,562 receiving yards in his career. A graduate of the University of Maryland, Davis played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Redskins during his NFL career, with a short stint on the Denver Broncos.