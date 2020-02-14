Listen To The ‘No Time To Die’ James Bond Theme Song From Billie Eilish

Fans of James Bond got the theme song for “No Time to Die” from Billie Eilish late Thursday night.

The 25th movie in the saga and final film with Daniel Craig arrives April 10, and it has an insane amount of hype surrounding it. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Feb 4, 2020 at 9:00am PST

We already knew Eilish would sing the title song. Now, we can finally listen to it. It’s pretty dark, and it sets a nice ominous tone.

Give it a listen below.

I like Eilish as an artist, but I was a shade worried when she was announced as the artist singing the title song.

She’s great, but maybe not the most traditional James Bond artist. However, it’s clear she it a home run with “No Time to Die.”

View this post on Instagram Bond returns this April. #NoTimeToDie #JamesBond A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Feb 11, 2020 at 9:00am PST

It sets the perfect tone for the movie. It’s going to be dark, it’s going to be dreary and it’s going to be ominous.

I’m all in on that kind of action. I’m all in!

You can catch “No Time to Die” in theaters starting April 10. It should be a great time!