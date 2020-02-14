NRCC Staffers Sneak Photos Of DCCC Meeting

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) staffers took photos of a slideshow displayed in a private Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) meeting Wednesday night.

The staffers walked over to the DCCC to observe some opposing candidates, but found more than they were asking for, Politico reported Friday.

The DCCC was holding a meeting on flipping Republican seats in the 2020 election with the blinds wide open for all those near to see. The NRCC staffers took photos of the visible slideshow showing different Democratic candidate’s polling data and “democratic performance index” score. (RELATED: DNC Had ‘Extensive Oversight’ Over Disastrous App That Turned Iowa Caucus On Its Head)

One staffer said the group observed the meeting while smoking on the sidewalk outside of the DCCC building. The staffer said that all the photos were taken while on the sidewalk and that none of the documented information is confidential. Dozens of people, including a security guard, walked by without telling them to leave, the staffer claimed.

The NRCC and DCCC did not respond for comment.

“When you have no ideas or accomplishments to run on, you creep in the bushes, take pictures through people’s windows, and invade their privacy,” Cole Leiter, the DCCC communications director, told Politico. “The next time the NRCC is looking for tips on running winning campaigns, all they have to do is call us — we’ll be more than happy to explain why Kevin McCarthy is the Minority Leader.” (RELATED: Mitch McConnell Praises Democrats For Election Fundraising: ‘They’ve Done A Great Job’)

The DCCC raised more than $12 million in January — its largest ever recorded total for that month. The DCCC currently has $57 million cash on hand, $26 million more than the RNCC, Ballotpedia data shows.