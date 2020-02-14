NYPD Advises Vigilance Following Assassination Attempts Directed At Officers

The NYPD issued a memo on a “credible threat” to target officers following assassination attempts last weekend, announcing that extra security woudl be added to all police stations and urging officers to be “vigilant and alert.”

An NYPD memo was sent to parts of the NYPD detective bureau and tweeted by the Sergeants Benevolent Association, requiring all stations to have house security posted on all tours, CBS New York reported. The heightened security comes after a man shot at two officers, wounding one, Saturday and then opened fire inside a station a day later.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea called the shooting “an assassination attempt at two New York City Police officers.”

NYPD COPS ASSASSINATION THREAT- the attached notice has been distributed throughout NYPD Commands. REMAIN ALERT – respond with back up on all 9/11 calls.

Less than a day after the two police offers were shot at, the man who was allegedly the same gunman in that shooting walked into the station Sunday morning and shot at uniformed officers and a civilian employee. An officer returned fire and was shot in the arm.

Homeland Security Investigations was made aware of a threat to the law enforcement community, and ICE arrested MS-13 member Armando Clemente Ramos in the Bronx on Thursday for making threats against NYPD, CNN reported. His arrest was part of an investigation but did not spark the broader safety concerns. (RELATED: Police Arrest ‘Known Gang Member’ In Connectin With Dousing NYPD Officers)

The suspect in the shootings from last weekend is a Bronx resident named Robert Williams, and his case was presented to a grand jury Friday, according to CNN.

“By the grace of God we’re not planning a funeral,” Shea said, according to CNN.