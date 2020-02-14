Patriots Democratic Primary Round-Up: Klobu-Surge?

With the first two contests over, the 2020 Democratic Primary is officially underway. And despite a rocky start in Iowa, a clearer field has begun to emerge.

The primary season began with a whimper as the Iowa caucuses imploded when the vote tallying and reporting app failed. Indiana’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders both effectively declared victory, but the real vote tallies may never be known.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez promised to help the Iowa Democratic Party correct the issue as quickly as possible and even allowed the state party chair Troy Price to resign before a report revealed that the national party was tied directly to the app developer.

The New Hampshire primary went off without a hitch and largely delivered the expected results — with one exception. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren failed to ride a “neighboring state” bump to anything resembling victory, finishing fourth to Buttigieg, Sanders and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and failing to even garner 15% of the vote.

As always, the Daily Caller has waded through all of the most recent stories to bring you the latest: who’s in, who’s out, who’s surging and what Americans have to say about the whole mess.

The standouts:

Buttigieg was the surprise in Iowa, besting Sanders in State Delegate Equivalents (SDEs) although the Vermont Sen. held onto the popular vote. Buttigieg, who favors disbanding the Electoral College and going to the National Popular Vote, has not suggested the Democrats adopt a popular vote system for the primary.

Sanders was expected to perform well both in Iowa (which he narrowly lost in 2016) and New Hampshire, and he did — but the rise of both Buttigieg and Klobuchar made for a close showing in both states.

Amy Klobuchar: “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that the people in the middle — the people tired of the name-calling and the mud-slinging — have someone to vote for in November.” #NHprimary2020 https://t.co/ThpzIKXjQ5 — NPR (@NPR) February 12, 2020

The washouts:

Warren was expected to do reasonably well in New Hampshire but finished a disappointing fourth with just 9.2% of the vote — less than half the votes racked up by Klobuchar , who finished third. The Massachusetts Sen. responded with class, saying, “Right now it is clear that Senator Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg had strong nights. I also want to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar for showing just how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman out.”

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who some expect to be the moderate alternative if the Biden campaign crumbles, has continued to poll reasonably well but spent most of the last week apologizing for comments he made years ago about “Stop and Frisk” and other issues.

Michael Bloomberg Circa 2015 Justifies Russia’s Invasion Of Crimea https://t.co/mqeZuLKQGu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 11, 2020

The dropouts:

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet hung it up as the New Hampshire results were still rolling in.

WATCH: “Being your candidate has been the privilege of my life,” Andrew Yang says as he suspends his 2020 presidential campaign. “Together we will continue to do the work and move this country forward, because the Yang Gang isn’t going anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/kFgnHwbq0h — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2020

JUST IN: Michael Bennet: “I think it’s fitting for us to end the campaign tonight.” “I appreciate the fact that you gave me a chance here.” https://t.co/TDoVaKr5jm pic.twitter.com/2kd58VrV04 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) February 12, 2020

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick announced he was suspending his campaign a day later.

We can’t miss this moment— because failing to engage risks losing a whole lot more than an election in November. Today, we’re suspending our campaign, but not giving up the fight. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/wTiNZ8g7xH — Deval Patrick (@DevalPatrick) February 12, 2020

The opposition:

President Donald Trump over-performed, besting the vote totals of his predecessors in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

Not only has @realDonaldTrump surpassed vote totals of every incumbent president in the last four decades, he has beaten his own vote total in 2016. While Democrats are facing a bruising primary fight, the @GOP is more united than ever! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile, he has continued to poke at the Democratic field on Twitter.

It is happening again to Crazy Bernie, just like last time, only far more obvious. They are taking the Democrat Nomination away from him, and there’s very little he can do. A Rigged System! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Bootedgeedge (Buttigieg) is doing pretty well tonight. Giving Crazy Bernie a run for his money. Very interesting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is having a really bad night. I think she is sending signals that she wants out. Calling for unity is her way of getting there, going home, and having a “nice cold beer” with her husband! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Impeachment King Steyer (how did that work out?) spent 200 Million Dollars and got less than 1% of the vote in Iowa, and only 3% of the Vote in New Hampshire. Could it be that something is just plain missing? Not easy to do what I did, is it? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

The hot takes:

Meghan McCain said on ABC’s “The View” that after New Hampshire, it was difficult to see a path forward for Warren.

‘They’ll Rain Holy Hell’: Meghan McCain Says The Democratic Primary Attacks Are Just Beginning https://t.co/UtRLA6ySRF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2020

Biden, who is hanging his campaign on Nevada and South Carolina, said that he could “hardly wait” to get Trump on the debate stage.

Joe Biden Says He ‘Can Hardly Wait’ To Get Donald Trump On The Debate Stage https://t.co/dW0MxjcmdE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 13, 2020

