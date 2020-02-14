PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Huge Win Over Nebraska On The Road Saturday

Wisconsin will take the court against Nebraska this Saturday in Lincoln, and we need to get ourselves another win.

The Badgers are currently 14-10, and we’re coming off of a dominating win over Ohio State. We beat the brakes off of the Buckeyes.

Now, with the tournament a little more than a month away, it’s time for the Badgers to notch another win by beating the hell out of the Cornhuskers.

We already beat them once this season, and our football team traveled to Lincoln for a dominating win earlier in the season.

We own Nebraska. Despite how badly they want to be us, we crush them at every turn. That won’t change Saturday.

The Badgers are going to roll into Lincoln fired up, and we’re going to roll out with a win. That’s what Wisconsin does when the season winds down.

We play our best ball in February through March. That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about. We’ll take care of business Saturday. You best believe that.

Tune in at 2:15 EST on BTN. It should be a fun one.