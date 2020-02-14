See Robert Pattinson In The First Footage From ‘The Batman’

We have our first look at Robert Pattinson in “The Batman.”

Director and write Matt Reeves dropped some camera test footage for fans Thursday, and the suit looks absolutely awesome. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

You can check out the video of Pattinson in costume below.

I can’t wait for this movie to come out. That suit looks absolutely awesome. There’s only one proper way to do Batman, and that’s to do it incredibly serious.

Ever since the “Dark Knight” saga with Christian Bale, there’s no going back to the light-hearted stuff from the really old movies.

We want the darkness. Feed it to us.

Is Robert Pattinson a great choice for the legendary superhero? I have no idea. I wasn’t super excited when he first got announced, but I’m buying into it right now.

Pattinson seems to fit the mold in the video above from Reeves. Again, the suit is absolute fire.

You can catch “The Batman” starting June 25, 2021. Something tells me it’s going to be electric. If it’s even a fraction as good as the Bale films, then I’m all in.