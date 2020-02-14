Tristan Thompson Says LeBron James ‘Eats Like Sh*t’

LeBron James’ former teammate Tristan Thompson recently ripped his eating habits.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is known for being one of the most athletic men to ever live, and he's in absurd shape. Despite that fact, it turns out his eating habits aren't too great, according to his former Cavaliers teammate.

Thompson told The Athletic the following in part about James’ diet, according to TMZ Sports:

Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toasts, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelet and then he goes and just f*cking dunks on somebody. It doesn’t make sense…He’ll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn’t make sense. He’s really a specimen. He eats like sh*t.

This just goes to show how absurd of a human LeBron James. Most humans can’t stay in shape to begin with. It’s sad, but it’s true.

Yet, LeBron James apparently houses omelets and french toast like it’s no big deal at all.

If you don’t understand why LeBron James is such a freak of nature, then you just don’t understand how eating works.

I look around and I see people eating fast food, hammering soda and living life 50 pounds overweight. LeBron apparently eats terrible and is the best player in the NBA.

Sit back and let that sink in for a moment.

We’ll see how long King James can keep it up, but he shows no signs of slowing down.