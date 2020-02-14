Zion Williamson Becomes The Youngest Player In NBA History With 6 Consecutive 20+ Point Games

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has pulled off an incredible accomplishment.

The former Duke star dropped 32 points during a Thursday night loss to the Thunder, and in the process became the youngest player in league history to score at least 20 points in six consecutive games.

The BEST OF Zion’s 20-PT streak! ????@Zionwilliamson becomes the youngest player in @NBAHistory to score 20+ PTS in 6 consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/A4ZHr9AQsM — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2020

Remember when people honestly were wondering whether or not Zion could cut it in the NBA? Remember when people raised questions about if he had anything more than the athleticism? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yeah, those people were all idiots.

Zion Williamson is a freak of nature on the basketball court. He’s a linebacker with the athleticism of LeBron James.

The things he can do on the court are simply unreal. When he takes flight or bullies people out of his way, it’s incredible to watch.

I hope all the people who said Zion couldn’t make it in the NBA are willing to admit they have no idea what the hell they’re talking about.

He clearly has the goods, and it’s not even up for debate. The dude is going to be a star in this league for a long time.