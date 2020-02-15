HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Nebraska 81-64, Badgers Improve To 15-10

The Wisconsin Badgers rocked Nebraska 81-64 Saturday.

Coming into the game today against the Cornhuskers, I said this was a game we had to win. Nebraska is trash, and we needed to improve our tournament resume. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Folks, my guys didn’t disappoint. Despite Nebraska getting off to a hot start, the Badgers just tore them to shreds.

Brad Davison (@braddavi34) has seven 3s today. ???????????????????????????? One more, and he ties Bronson Koenig’s program record.#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/J1IKmLWbZo — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 15, 2020

I couldn’t be more impressed by how the Badgers played today. Brad Davison was on fire, D’Mitrik Trice was balling, Reuvers had a great second half and the whole squad showed up in a big way.

If we play like we did today the rest of the stretch, then there’s no question about whether or not we’ll be dancing in March.

We looked like a damn good basketball team this afternoon, and that’s something to smile about.

It was a close game, and then @BadgerMBB broke it open with this run. pic.twitter.com/5htQwsyASp — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 15, 2020

I know this season for Wisconsin hasn’t always been easy. I know that we’ve had our tough moments dealing with Kobe King leaving and some tough losses.

Yet, once again, we proved today why we’re no joke.

We have a couple great looks at that Trice dime.@DMitrikTrice0 | @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/vbekH39uK0 — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 15, 2020

Now, we get Purdue at home. Bring it on, Boilermakers! I can’t wait for Tuesday night!