HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Nebraska 81-64, Badgers Improve To 15-10

The Wisconsin Badgers rocked Nebraska 81-64 Saturday.
Coming into the game today against the Cornhuskers, I said this was a game we had to win. Nebraska is trash, and we needed to improve our tournament resume. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Folks, my guys didn’t disappoint. Despite Nebraska getting off to a hot start, the Badgers just tore them to shreds.
Brad Davison (@braddavi34) has seven 3s today. ????????????????????????????
One more, and he ties Bronson Koenig’s program record.#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/J1IKmLWbZo
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 15, 2020
I couldn’t be more impressed by how the Badgers played today. Brad Davison was on fire, D’Mitrik Trice was balling, Reuvers had a great second half and the whole squad showed up in a big way.
Seriously, Brad Davison is on ????.@braddavi34 | @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/kNkLDbYbFt
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 15, 2020
If we play like we did today the rest of the stretch, then there’s no question about whether or not we’ll be dancing in March.
We looked like a damn good basketball team this afternoon, and that’s something to smile about.
It was a close game, and then @BadgerMBB broke it open with this run. pic.twitter.com/5htQwsyASp
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 15, 2020
I know this season for Wisconsin hasn’t always been easy. I know that we’ve had our tough moments dealing with Kobe King leaving and some tough losses.
Yet, once again, we proved today why we’re no joke.
We have a couple great looks at that Trice dime.@DMitrikTrice0 | @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/vbekH39uK0
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 15, 2020
Now, we get Purdue at home. Bring it on, Boilermakers! I can’t wait for Tuesday night!