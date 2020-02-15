Watch A Preview Of Our Exclusive Interview With Kendra Lust

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m happy to provide you with the first look at our exclusive interview with Kendra Lust.

As you all know, we had the opportunity to sit down with Kendra, who is a legendary adult film star, and talk to her about relationships, life and what we just don’t understand about women.

Whatever you think you’re getting ready to hear, I can promise you it’s crazier than anything you could imagine. Watch a short preview for the exclusive interview below.

Here’s a preview of the hilarious interview @HenryRodgersDC and I did with @KendraLust. Trust me, folks. It only gets crazier from here. pic.twitter.com/2Wygr7OEzR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 15, 2020

I can’t even begin to tell you all how amazing and entertaining this interview is. In my years working in the business, we’ve never done something like this before.

It’s funny, it’s engaging and you’re going to look at things in a way you never have before.

Keep checking back over the coming days for more updates from the interview when we have them. I can’t wait for you all to see the final product.

It’s going to be incredible.