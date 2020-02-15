Mike Leach Drops Epic Valentine’s Day Message On Twitter

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach didn’t disappoint on Valentine’s Day.

Leach tweeted a photo of himself on a card with the caption, “You Make Me Feel Some Sword Of Way.” Give it a look below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s laugh-out-loud funny.

I know I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again. It’ll never get old watching Leach drop amazing stuff on Twitter.

If you’re not enjoying the Mike Leach experience on social media, then that problem is on you.

We’re still several months away from the start of the college football season, but Mississippi has already become one of the most fascinating states in the sport.

With Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin in the same state, there’s a 100% chance fans are in for a wild time. I simply can’t wait to see what happens once kickoff rolls around.

The pirate ship has set sail, and I’m enjoying every minute of the action! Never change, Leach. Never change!