Romney Applauded After Panel Moderator Refers To Him As ‘Probably The Most Courageous Lawmaker’ In US

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was toasted at the Munich Security Conference Saturday as “probably the most courageous lawmaker we have in the United States.”

“He was governor of Massachusetts early in his career. He was the person who organized the Salt Lake Winter Olympics — one of the most successful. He was the Republican nominee in 2012. He’s got a doctorate in law from Harvard … And he is probably the most courageous lawmaker we have in the United States,” the panel moderator said.

The audience then applauded.

Opponents of President Donald Trump have also called the senator courageous after Romney voted to convict Trump on one article of impeachment. That decision set off a storm of protest from Republicans who suggested Romney was not exhibiting courage but bitterness. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Cheers Mitt Romney’s ‘Moral Courage’ In Impeachment Vote)

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP” Trump Jr. said in a Twitter post.

Support for Romney’s expulsion was not popular with most Republican lawmakers but Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz agreed with Trump Jr. and suggested that Romney be expelled from the GOP caucus. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Will Vote For Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial)

Talking about his acquittal after the Senate trial, Trump mused about some of his critics. “You know, I had some who said, ‘Oh, I wish you didn’t make a call,’ and that’s okay. If they need that. It’s incorrect. It’s totally incorrect. And then you have some who used religion as a crutch,” Trump said, apparently referring to Romney.