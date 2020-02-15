Rashida Tlaib Detained During Airport Protest

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib was taken into custody, then immediately released Friday during a protest at Detroit Metro Airport.

The Michigan lawmaker was part of a protest involving picketing Delta catering workers at the airport’s McNamara Terminal, according to WXYZ Detroit.

Diana Hussein of the union group Unite Here posted pictures of the protest, which reportedly blocked traffic:

???? BREAKING ???? @RashidaTlaib just got arrested with protesting airline catering workers outside @Delta terminal at Detroit Metro Airport. Workers are done with unaffordable health care and poverty wages—and aren’t giving up until they get the good jobs we deserve.#1job pic.twitter.com/RzwHX6Gy3j — Diana Hussein ???????? (@heyadiana) February 14, 2020

However, she later corrected her earlier contention that Tlaib had been “arrested” with the group, instead stating she “did participate in solidarity in the civil disobedience.”

CORRECTION: Rep. @RashidaTlaib was not processed as an arrest with the other protesting workers, but did participate in solidarity in the civil disobedience, including joining the protesters in the van as officers took them for processing. — Diana Hussein ???????? (@heyadiana) February 14, 2020

After her release, Tlaib took to Twitter to express her views and post a picture of herself with some of the other protesters who were detained.

“We won’t stop until we get #fairwages & #healthcare,” Tlaib tweeted. “These courageous people got arrested tonight at DTW b/c they believe workers deserve human dignity. Shame on you @Delta for leaving workers behind and letting them live in poverty.” (RELATED: Report: Ilhan Omar Yells ‘Stop It’ On House Floor When McCarthy Cites Tlaib’s ‘Impeach The Mother F**Ker’ Comment)

We won’t stop until we get #fairwages & #healthcare. These courageous people got arrested tonight at DTW b/c they believe workers deserve human dignity. Shame on you @Delta for leaving workers behind and letting them live in poverty. @unitehere https://t.co/njM6UQbjPu pic.twitter.com/msDm2XlowY — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 14, 2020

These workers are suffering and living under unimaginable conditions all because Delta wants to make more profits on the backs of the poor. https://t.co/njM6UQbjPu — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 14, 2020

The airline catering workers are desperate for a better quality of life and put their bodies on the line in their fight against the exorbitant corporate greed by the airlines denying them of their right to a living wage and good health care. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 14, 2020

Working people in the kitchens at DTW and airports across the U.S. have been hurting for too long, but today we are saying no more. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 14, 2020

Today, we are calling on Delta Air Lines to say that if it wants to really prove that it cares about the working families more than it does its bottom line, then it will commit to ending poverty in the airline catering industry so one job is enough for all airline workers. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 14, 2020

Unite Here staged protests in 16 U.S. airports Friday, including Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar made an appearance.