Politics

Rashida Tlaib Detained During Airport Protest

POLITICS-TRUMP-HOUSE-US-politics-Trump
Scott Morefield Reporter
Font Size:

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib was taken into custody, then immediately released Friday during a protest at Detroit Metro Airport.

The Michigan lawmaker was part of a protest involving picketing Delta catering workers at the airport’s McNamara Terminal, according to WXYZ Detroit.

Diana Hussein of the union group Unite Here posted pictures of the protest, which reportedly blocked traffic:

However, she later corrected her earlier contention that Tlaib had been “arrested” with the group, instead stating she “did participate in solidarity in the civil disobedience.”

After her release, Tlaib took to Twitter to express her views and post a picture of herself with some of the other protesters who were detained.

“We won’t stop until we get #fairwages & #healthcare,” Tlaib tweeted. “These courageous people got arrested tonight at DTW b/c they believe workers deserve human dignity. Shame on you @Delta for leaving workers behind and letting them live in poverty.” (RELATED: Report: Ilhan Omar Yells ‘Stop It’ On House Floor When McCarthy Cites Tlaib’s ‘Impeach The Mother F**Ker’ Comment)

Unite Here staged protests in 16 U.S. airports Friday, including Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar made an appearance.