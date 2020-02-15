Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar Unable To Name Mexico’s President In Spanish News Interviews

Democratic presidential hopefuls Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar were unable to name the president of Mexico in interviews with Telemundo News this week.

Steyer, Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg were individually interviewed on the Spanish-language station on Thursday night while campaigning in Nevada ahead of the state’s caucus on February 22. When each were asked to name the president of Mexico, Klobuchar, a three-term Minnesota senator, answered “no.” Steyer, a billionaire businessman, also answered “no.”

Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was the only one of the three able to correctly name President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Obrador was sworn in as president of Mexico in December 2018.

Steyer and Klobuchar did not know the name of the president of Mexico, in interviews w/ @TelemundoNews

“I forget,” says Steyer.

“Can you tell me his name?”

Klobuchar: “No.”

Pete knew. pic.twitter.com/gUBqyxLfUW — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) February 14, 2020

"Yeah, President Lopez Obrador, I hope," Buttigieg responded while grinning.

The interviews with Telemundo took place after a presidential town hall hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens, the largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights organization in the country, according to San Diego’s Fox affiliate. Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Steyer were the only Democratic presidential candidates to attend in person, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders participated via video call.