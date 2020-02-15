Trump Will Attend Daytona 500 As Grand Marshal, Plans To Take A Lap In Presidential Limo

President Donald Trump may open the Daytona 500 by taking a lap on the track in his presidential limo, nicknamed the “Beast.”

According to a report from Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts, the president “is planning to take a lap at the @DISupdates Daytona International Speedway in the “Beast” presidential limo ahead of the Daytona 500. It’s not 100%, but that is the plan at the moment.” (RELATED: President Trump To Attend Season-Opening Daytona 500)

Other sources quickly confirmed that a lap on the track was a part of Trump’s plan.

Daytona politician invited Donald Trump to #DAYTONA500 three weeks ago, after talking to @NASCAR about how long it had been since a president attended. – Trump attended the race from 1998-2001. – “This is going to be a big Trump rally with a race.” – https://t.co/rDtrK7pqKL pic.twitter.com/BkRrmBVNU4 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) February 14, 2020

The president’s lap isn’t likely to break any speed records, however, since the 10-ton, heavily-armored, gas-guzzling “Beast” maxes out at well under 100 miles per hour.

Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs said that the plan is for a larger motorcade to take a half lap, also noting that an Air Force Thunderbirds flyover was scheduled.

The White House confirmed two days ago that the president would serve as Grand Marshal at the Daytona 500 and would issue the call to “start your engines.”

Trump will be the second sitting president to attend the Daytona 500 — President George W. Bush attended the race in 2004.

Trump will be the first president to serve as Grand Marshal.