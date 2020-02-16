Nascar Crowd Erupts Into ‘Four More Years’ Chant As Trump Introduced At Daytona 500

The Nascar crowd erupted into chants of “four more years” and “USA” as President Donald Trump was introduced at the Daytona International Speedway Sunday.

Trump, alongside First Lady Melania Trump, exited the “beast” limousine after taking a lap around the track before the Daytona 500. The crowd welcomed the president with the chants as they were announced ahead of “God Bless America.”

“For 500, heart-pounding miles, these fierce competitors will chase the checkered flag, fight for the Harley J. Earl trophy and make their play for pure American glory and that is what it is pure American glory,” Trump said during his speech ahead of the event Sunday.

The president also had the honor of giving the starting command to start Sunday’s race.

“Daytona International Speedway, we love our country and it’s truly an honor to be with all of you at the great American race. Gentlemen, start your engines!” Trump said as the racers began to prep.

Trump is the second president in American history to attend a Daytona 500. Former President George W. Bush attended the event in 2004. The president has often attended various sporting events and usually receives a warm welcome.