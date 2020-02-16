EXCLUSIVE: Tech Yourself — The Fight For 5G Is A Fight Against China The US Cannot Afford To Lose

In an exclusive interview with Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc, tech entrepreneurs Vinh Vuong and Daniel Goldin touched on the importance of modernizing the United States’ 5G infrastructure.

In particular, Vuong and Goldin stressed the threats incorporating technology created by Huawei and other Chinese companies pose to both U.S. national security and the data security of private citizens. They also discussed a 6-point plan that will help the U.S. regain a dominant share of the global 5G community, including partnering with companies like Nokia and Ericsson, and the role the Trump administration is playing in striving toward that goal.

Vinh Vuong is a data-driven crisis consultant and a tech entrepreneur. He is the chairman of Vuong Enterprises and the president of tech company NXT AI.

Daniel Goldin served as NASA administrator in three presidential administrations and is a serial entrepreneur. He also sits on the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Homeland Security Advisory Council.

