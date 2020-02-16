Editorial

Jan Blachowicz Knocks Out Corey Anderson In The First Round At UFC Rio Rancho

Jan Blachowicz (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Ta1jaNx/status/1228894900327981056)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Jan Blachowicz lit up Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho Saturday night.

During the first round of their fight, Blanchowicz landed a brutal shot on Anderson, and it was lights out immediately. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the unbelievable moment below. It’s one of the best fights we’ve seen in awhile.

That’s about as brutal as it gets when it comes to the UFC and MMA. Anderson just got lit up and hit the ground immediately.

There are knockouts, and then there are brutal ones like the one above, which we rarely see.

Blanchowicz hit the switch on him like it was nothing.

 

It’s never a bad thing when a UFC star is out here knocking people out in the first round. That’s what the fans pay to see.

They want the violence, the action and the dominating performance. That’s exactly what Blachowicz gave them last night.

 

Nice job, Jan! Hell of a great performance.