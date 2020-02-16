Jan Blachowicz Knocks Out Corey Anderson In The First Round At UFC Rio Rancho

Jan Blachowicz lit up Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho Saturday night.

During the first round of their fight, Blanchowicz landed a brutal shot on Anderson, and it was lights out immediately.

Watch the unbelievable moment below. It’s one of the best fights we’ve seen in awhile.

Jan Blachowicz finishes Corey Anderson in the first round via KO. Blachowicz called for a title shot next with (LHW Champ) Jon Jones sitting ringside. pic.twitter.com/Bg8LNyj26y — Ta1jaN (@Ta1jaNx) February 16, 2020

That’s about as brutal as it gets when it comes to the UFC and MMA. Anderson just got lit up and hit the ground immediately.

There are knockouts, and then there are brutal ones like the one above, which we rarely see.

Blanchowicz hit the switch on him like it was nothing.

It’s never a bad thing when a UFC star is out here knocking people out in the first round. That’s what the fans pay to see.

They want the violence, the action and the dominating performance. That’s exactly what Blachowicz gave them last night.

Nice job, Jan! Hell of a great performance.