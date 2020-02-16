Editorial

Melania Stuns In Gorgeous Sleeveless Black And White Sundress At Daytona 500

REUTERS/Erin Scott

REUTERS/Erin Scott

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Melania Trump absolutely stunned when she stepped out Sunday in a gorgeous black and white polka dot sundress during her trip to the Daytona 500.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Erin Scott

REUTERS/Erin Scott

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the sleeveless number that went down to her knees as she and President Donald Trump arrived to the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Erin Scott

REUTERS/Erin Scott

REUTERS/Erin Scott

REUTERS/Erin Scott

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a white leather belt and high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

REUTERS/Erin Scott

REUTERS/Erin Scott

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The crowd cheered POTUS and FLOTUS as they were introduced at the race.

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion as has been noted many times before. Most recently, she turned heads when she wore a striking red leather coat during her trip to the National Institutes for Health in Bethesda, Maryland, on Valentine’s Day.

“Spending time at @TheChildrensInn with the inspiring & beautiful children of @NIH on #ValentinesDay has become a treasured tradition of mine. It was a wonderful day to share love & kindness with these strong warriors,” Melania captioned a series of pictures on Instagram from the day’s event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.