President Trump Takes A Lap In ‘Beast’ Limo At Daytona 500

Photo Credit: Screenshot/Twitter/Steve Guesthttps://twitter.com/SteveGuest/status/1229113114324590592?s=20

President Donald Trump took a lap around the track ahead of Sunday’s Daytona 500 in Florida.

With first lady Melania Trump aboard, the president rode his “beast” limousine around one of the world’s most storied race tracks. Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts first reported Saturday that Trump was planning to take a lap before the race, where the president had previously been slated to serve as the Grand Marshal. (RELATED: Recapping President Trump’s Best Week Ever)

Trump is just the second president in U.S. history to attend a Dayton 500, with then-President George W. Bush also attending the event in 2004. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From LSU’s White House Visit)

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

During his presidency, Trump has attended several major sporting events, including two college football national championship games, a World Series game, and an Alabama-LSU regular season football game.

The president has mostly received warm receptions at these events, with the exception of a World Series game in Washington, D.C., where Trump was loudly booed when showed on the jumbotron.