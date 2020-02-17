‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria F. Addresses ‘White Lives Matter’ Photo Scandal

“Bachelor” contestant Victoria F. addressed the controversy surrounding her involvement in a marlins conservation organization.

Victoria F. apologized on her Instagram on Saturday, according to a report published by Page Six. The “Bachelor” contestant first received criticism after photos of her modeling t-shirts emblazoned with “White Lives Matter.”

ApPaReNtLy this is for white marlin conservation but I’m having a hard time believing that’s the only message these clothes are sending https://t.co/opYMqcLDaH — rach against the machine (@rchlmllnd) January 7, 2020

It was reported that the shirts were for a white and blue marlin conservation organization, but Cosmopolitan still pulled the digital cover Victoria F. and “Bachelor” Peter Weber took during the show due to the previous photo shoot.

“It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country,” she reportedly told her followers, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reacts To Contestant’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Marlin Conservation Scandal)

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my involvement with We Love Marlins. My intention was only to support an endangered species,” Victoria F. said. “I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind.”

Victoria F. said she’d “like to specifically apologize to people of color that are affected by racism daily.”

“This has truly been an educational moment for me and I hope to be a voice against racism moving forward,” Victoria F. added. “I hope I can be shown grace as I navigate through this process.”

Victoria F. remains as a contestant on the “Bachelor” and will introduce her parents to Weber on Monday’s episode.