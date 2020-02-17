REPORT: Colorado Interviewing Bret Bielema For Football Head Coach Opening

Bret Bielema is interviewing to be the next football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

According to Adam Rittenberg and Ian Rapoport, the former Arkansas and Wisconsin coach is interviewing for the job vacated by Mel Tucker. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hearing today that Bret Bielema is emerging as a candidate for #Colorado coaching job. @RapSheet reports the #Giants assistant is interviewing with CU. Bielema had been interested in MSU job, too, which went to Colorado’s Mel Tucker. He also talked to Boston College. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 17, 2020

#Giants OLBs coach and senior defensive assistant Bret Bielema is interviewing for the head coaching job at the University of Colorado, sources say. The former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach could be back in college. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2020

As I’ve said before, I really do hope Bielema becomes a head coach again in major college football. That might sound surprising to all of you out there, but it shouldn’t.

Rivalries are better when both sides are flying high. Ever since Bielema left Wisconsin, his life has been one failure after another.

He flamed out with the Razorbacks, and hasn’t accomplished much at all since. I need him back at the top of his game.

It’s not fun when only one side is winning!

Is Colorado a great job? No, but it’s still Power Five football. He’d make a few million dollars a year, he’d be in a major conference and he has the chance to build a program and turn it around.

I sincerely mean it when I say I hope Colorado hires Bielema. The moment he cashes the first check, I’ll go right back to cheering against him.