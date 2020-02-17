Happy Presidents’ Day

On the Presidents’ Day edition of the show we revisit two of our favorite interviews, one with Michelle Malkin and the other with Gregg Jarrett.

Michelle Malkin was on in September to talk about immigration, the push for open borders, and her book, “Open Borders, Inc: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?”

In October we talked Gregg Jarrett from the Fox News Channel about his bestselling book, “Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History.” We dig deep into the entire Russia hoax and the people behind it.

