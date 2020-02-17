Jessica Simpson Reacts To News Tell-All Memoir Is A Best-Seller

Jessica Simpson could not be happier to learn that her tell-all memoir has been propelled to the top of the New York Times Best Seller list as she thanked fans for their support.

“This is me singing ‘Hallelujah’ down the hall after finding out my truth not only set me free, but set the lives of so many readers and listeners of ‘Open Book’ free,” the 39-year-old singer shared in a post on Instagram, along with a great black-and-white photo of her. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday. “Meeting thousands and thousands of you these past 2 weeks has given purpose to my life all over again.” (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s 37th Birthday With Her Best Looks [SLIDESHOW])

"My smile was real, my hugs were true, and these memories I will hold so close to my heart forever," she added. "Thank y'all for helping my bravery break unexpected records and giving me the chance to be heard as a #1 BEST SELLING AUTHOR!!! This is a moment for all of us to share, always and forever, your best friend…Jess."

Her memoir, "Open Book," came out February 2 and since that times she's been covering the country promoting her book that reflects on things like what went wrong in her marriage to Nick Lachey, past sexual abuse as a child and why she turned down the lead role in "The Notebook."

As previously reported, Simpson and Lachey tied the knot in 2002 and their divorce was finalized in 2006.

“The Dukes of Hazzard” star also has admitted in the book that the 98 Degrees star was her “first love,” before talking about finding her soulmate, husband Eric Johnson, who she has three kids with — daughter Maxwell, 7, son Ace, 6 and baby Birdie, 10 months.