Jimmy Carter Documentary Set To Open 2020 Tribeca Film Festival

A Jimmy Carter documentary will open the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.

The announcement was made Monday and will premiere on April 15, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. The premiere will be followed by a performance by Willie Nelson and Paul Schaffer.

A new documentary called “Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President” shows how Carter’s lifelong passion for music gave him an unexpected edge as a presidential candidate. The documentary will open the Tribeca Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/0XwgxcDM85 — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) February 17, 2020

“Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President,” directed by Mary Wharton, documents the former President’s love for music.

“The film accurately captures my love for all music and the importance music has played in my personal and professional life. I remain hopeful and believe that music can serve to bring us together as a nation,” Carter said in a statement, the outlet reported. “Rosalynn and I are pleased with the fine film Mary and Chris have made and thank all those involved for telling this story. We are thrilled that it will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival.”

Tribeca CEO Jane Rosenthal said the documentary matches the reason why the festival was created in the first place. (RELATED: Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital After Successful Surgery)

“We witness the power of art inspiring change and the positive impact of citizens raising their voices against injustice everyday,” Rosenthal said. “As filmmakers, we were inspired to create the Tribeca Film Festival after 9/11 because we believe in the power of art to restore community and inspire change. Mary and Chris’ film, likewise, is a testament to that power.”