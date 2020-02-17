Miami Dolphins Have An ‘Increasingly Positive View’ Of Quarterback Justin Herbert

The Miami Dolphins are apparently interested in former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

According to the Miami Herald, the team “has an increasingly positive view” of the former Ducks star passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The same report claimed the Dolphins interest in former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa “is not of a slam-dunk pick.”

As much as it pains me to say this, the Dolphins kind of have to look at Herbert because there’s a very real chance the Lions take Tua at number three.

That would mean Herbert is the next best option on the board. The Dolphins are going to take a quarterback unless something major changes.

With Joe Burrow and Tua both likely off the board at number five, then Herbert is the next best option.

Herbert is also far from a poor choice. He cooked Wisconsin’s defense in the Rose Bowl and the Badgers unit on that side of the ball was one of the best in America this past season.

He’s got a big arm, he’s athletic and he can gun a football down the field.

If Tua and Burrow are both gone by the time Miami picks, then Herbert could be a solid option, and it looks like management agrees.