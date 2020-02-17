Mike Tomlin Says He’s Offended By Myles Garrett’s Racial Slur Accusation Against Mason Rudolph

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doubled down Monday morning with his thoughts on Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

Garrett has accused Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph of using a racial slur during their altercation, which resulted in him being suspended for the rest of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

1000% False. Bold-Faced Lie. I did not, have not, and would not utter a racial-slur. This is a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character. https://t.co/mZcEcC0tCl — Mason Rudolph (@Rudolph2Mason) February 15, 2020

Tomlin already defended Rudolph over the weekend, and then did the same during a Monday appearance on ESPN.

“I took offense to it, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said while on “First Take.”

Mike Tomlin on Myles Garrett’s accusations against Mason Rudolph: “I took offense to it, to be quite honest with you.” https://t.co/bs12cHGE5Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2020

Yeah, Tomlin should take offense to this whole situation. As I’ve pointed out before, there’s not a single shred of evidence to suggest Rudolph is guilty of what Garrett has accused of.

There’s literally none.

Despite there being mics on the field, players everywhere and officials nearby, not a single person has been able to backup Mason Rudolph dropping a racial slur.

This is a really bad look for the NFL, and Tomlin should do everything in his power to defend Rudolph. I’d do the same thing in his shoes.

As for Garrett, he should tread very carefully before he finds himself in a civil suit.