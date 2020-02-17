Editorial

Mike Tomlin Says He’s Offended By Myles Garrett’s Racial Slur Accusation Against Mason Rudolph

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doubled down Monday morning with his thoughts on Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

Garrett has accused Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph of using a racial slur during their altercation, which resulted in him being suspended for the rest of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tomlin already defended Rudolph over the weekend, and then did the same during a Monday appearance on ESPN.

“I took offense to it, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said while on “First Take.”

Yeah, Tomlin should take offense to this whole situation. As I’ve pointed out before, there’s not a single shred of evidence to suggest Rudolph is guilty of what Garrett has accused of.

There’s literally none.

Despite there being mics on the field, players everywhere and officials nearby, not a single person has been able to backup Mason Rudolph dropping a racial slur.

This is a really bad look for the NFL, and Tomlin should do everything in his power to defend Rudolph. I’d do the same thing in his shoes.

As for Garrett, he should tread very carefully before he finds himself in a civil suit.