REPORT: Charlie Strong Expected To Join Alabama Coaching Staff

Charlie Strong is expected to join Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

According to the FootballScoop, the former Texas and USF head coach “appears to have selected Alabama as his next stop” after multiple SEC options. FootballScoop also reported a deal could be reached “soon.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it looks like Nick Saban’s famous coaching rehab program is about to get its latest member in Charlie Strong.

There’s nothing like Nick Saban bringing back coaches from the dead. He does it better than anybody. If you have been fired and kicked around, then you go to Alabama.

After a couple seasons with Nick Saban, the offers just start rolling back in. If the greatest college football coach of all-time will vouch for you, then people will give you a shot.

Charlie Strong has been fired from Texas and USF in the past few years. To say he’s fallen hard and fast would be an understatement.

He needs some serious career rehab, and there’s nobody better to get the job done than Saban. We’ll see what kind of role he gets on the team if he takes the job, but it’s never a bad thing to hitch your wagon to the six-time national champion.