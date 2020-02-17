REPORT: Oregon Is Working On A Contract Extension For Football Coach Mario Cristobal

Oregon will do what it can to lock up football coach Mario Cristobal for the foreseeable future.

According to The Oregonian, discussions on a contract extension “are ongoing.” The news comes after Colorado coach Mel Tucker bolted for a huge payday in the Big 10 with Michigan State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cristobal made $2.6 million this past season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Jan 1, 2020 at 8:06pm PST

The Ducks should do everything possible to secure Cristobal’s future with the program. Mel Tucker’s abrupt departure probably put the fear of God into PAC-12 ADs everywhere.

He jumped ship for a B1G program that doubled up his salary without hesitation. Now, other PAC-12 coaches saw that, and are probably salivating at the idea of monster paydays outside of the conference.

Tucker was an abysmal 5-7 in his only year at Colorado. If he got $5.5 million annually, then Cristobal could probably get even more, especially when you consider he’s coming off of a 12-2 Rose Bowl season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Jan 1, 2020 at 6:15pm PST

The good news for Oregon is that they have the backing of Phil Knight. They might be only one of two programs in the PAC-12 (the other being USC) capable of competing with B1G and SEC salaries.

If the Ducks know what’s good for them, they’ll find a way to get Cristobal into a deal that keeps him in Eugene for a long time.

Show him the money!