Stacey Abrams Concedes It ‘Seems Really Obnoxious’ — But She’s Still Open To Being VP

Stacey Abrams said Monday that she is still open to serving as vice president to any of the Democratic primary candidates.

Abrams made the comment on a segment of ABC’s “The View,” where she had previously said that she would not run for vice president because “you don’t run for second place.” (RELATED: Stacey ‘Don’t Run For Second Place’ Abrams Is Now Open To Being Any Democrat’s VP)

“So today — today is Presidents’ Day and while you’re not running at the moment, at this very second you’re not running, a lot of people want to see you on that ticket first as vice president —” Whoopi Goldberg began. “And you said that any Democratic candidate can come and talk to you about being VP. Explain to people why you say this.”

Abrams mentioned her previous statement about not running for second place, but then added, “However, because that conversation started, I’m now getting the question a lot from folks, and the answer is of course I would be honored to run for vice president with the nominee and — It’s a bit disconcerting because it seems really obnoxious for me to say that out loud since no one’s asked me.”

Abrams went on to explain that she felt obligated to seize the opportunities that came her way because she wanted to be an example for those who might come after her.

“It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no or to pretend, oh, no, I don’t want it,” Abrams continued. “Of course I want it. Of course I want to serve America. Of course I want to be a patriot and do this work, so I say yes.”

Abrams also said that she definitely was still considering an eventual run for the presidency.