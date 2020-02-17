Steelers General Manager Says Ryan Shazier Is ‘Trying To Resurrect His Career’

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is apparently trying to “resurrect” a career in the NFL.

Shazier hasn’t played a snap of pro football since suffering a brutal spinal injury more than two years ago against the Bengals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact he’s been out of the game for multiple seasons, Shazier still wants to play. According to Bob Labriola, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told the media late last week, “When you’re dealing with Ryan, you’re not dealing with a timetable. You’re dealing with a guy trying to resurrect his career.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on Ryan Shazier’s status for 2020: ‘When you’re dealing with Ryan you’re not dealing with a timetable. You’re dealing with a guy trying to resurrect his career.’ — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) February 13, 2020

I’m all for a great comeback story, but Shazier doesn’t belong anywhere near a football field. His spinal injury is one of the worst we’ve ever seen.

I think it might be safe to say it’s the scariest injury we’ve seen in the NFL in the past several years. It was brutal.

A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Feb 14, 2020 at 6:45pm PST

Luckily, Shazier has been able to resume a relatively normal life off of the field. He’s rehabbed, he can walk again and it looks like he’ll be okay outside of football.

That’s why he should just forget the game. If he wants to stay involved without playing, then that’s one thing, but there’s way too much risky in stepping back on the field.

A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Dec 22, 2019 at 7:50pm PST

At some point, you just have to know when it’s time to give it up. After suffering a spinal injury, you shouldn’t ever play again.