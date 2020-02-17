Watch The Preview For New ‘The Outsider’ Episode ‘Foxhead’

The preview for episode eight of “The Outsider” is out, and it looks chilling.
Plot details for “Foxhead” aren’t known right now, but the preview is setting up the audience for an absolutely wild time. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)
In the short promo dropped by HBO on Instagram early Monday morning, the investigators can be seen talking with Claude about if anything is going on with him.
As we know, Claude might be infected by the boogeyman. Watch the awesome preview below.
It’s here… Catch the next episode of #TheOutsiderHBO Sunday at 9pm.
I can’t wait for next Sunday night to get here. I can’t wait at all. Through seven episodes, “The Outsider” has been nothing short of incredible.
Now, we’re in the home stretch as Ralph, Holly and the rest of the crew try to put a stop to the madness that has consumed the situation.
I honestly have no idea how the hell “The Outsider” is going to end, but I can’t wait to find out. Tune in Sunday night on HBO!
It’s going to be incredible!
