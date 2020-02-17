Is Tua Tagovailoa Making A Movie About His Life?

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seems to be dropping a huge project sometime soon.

The dual-threat gunslinger and likely top-10 pick in the NFL draft recently dropped a video that seems to be a movie trailer.

It’s a bit hard to explain what’s going on, but there are a lot of quick glimpses of Tua’s life. Give it a watch below.

I don’t have any inside information here, but it certainly seems like Tua is making a movie about his life.

At the very least, it looks like the former Crimson Tide star is releasing some kind of project about his rise in the football world.

I’m not really sure what other kind of message you could take from the video above. If that’s not a trailer for something big, then I don’t know what is.

If he is releasing a movie about his life, then that’s going to be required viewing for college football fans everywhere.

Tua is going to be a top NFL draft pick, but he’s already been a fixture in the sport for a couple years. Ever since he entered the national title game against Georgia, he’s taken the football world by storm.

His time at Alabama was truly spectacular to watch. When Tua is healthy, he’s a dominant player. Hopefully, we find out soon what this is all about.