Former Vanderbilt Quarterback Mo Hasan Transfers To USC

Former Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan will transfer to USC.

Hasan announced on his Twitter that he was taking his talents to the Trojans after playing this past season for the Commodores. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

THANK YOU & FIGHT ON ✌️ pic.twitter.com/8AuFjNggLB — Mo Hasan (@Mo_Hasan10) February 14, 2020

This is a bit of a bizarre decision from Hasan if he actually wants to see the field. He only threw 11 passes in 2019.

The dude is far from setting the world of college football on fire. He couldn’t even see the field for a bad Vandy team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Hasan (@mohasan10) on Nov 30, 2019 at 10:11am PST

Now, he’s transferring to USC, which is a much better program and already has a very good quarterback room.

There is no shot Hasan can see the field for Clay Helton’s team. He might not even be the number two guy on the depth chart.

The only way this decision makes sense is if Hasan just wants to spend the end of his college career in a warm and sunny place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Hasan (@mohasan10) on Oct 13, 2019 at 5:11pm PDT

Outside of that, Hasan going to USC doesn’t add up. He’s simply not going to play.