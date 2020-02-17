Whitney Cummings Reveals She’s Not Engaged To Miles Skinner A Year And A Half Post-Proposal

Comedian Whitney Cummings announced she is no longer engaged to Miles Skinner.

The announcement came on Cummings’ “Good For You” podcast, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

“I am not wearing an engagement ring,” Cummings said on the podcast. “I am no longer engaged. Nothing nasty, no drama. It just wasn’t — I feel like nobody will believe me — I truly just was not ready to plan a wedding, the whole thing really overwhelmed me.”

The “Can I Touch It?” comedian revealed her mother has been having health problems. (RELATED: Whitney Cummings Shares Nude Photo In Response To Being Extorted)

“My mom is in bad shape health-wise,” she added. “The idea of planning was just really overwhelming and kind of sad to me. I feel like planning a wedding should be fun and not a complete bummer.”

The couple first got engaged back in September of 2018. Cummings shared a video of her engagement ring on Instagram to announce the news.

“Today I got engaged,” she shared at the time. “I handled it great! This just goes to show that if you work on yourself, trust your gut, and keep your ego in check you too can find love on a dating app.”

Cummings later announced the wedding planning had been put on hold in November of 2019.

“Yeah, you know, it’s stressful,” Cummings told Us Weekly. “With everything that’s going on, it’s expensive. I don’t want to be that person who does the ‘sponsored’ wedding and like have to do that … I’m trying to find a way to do it. We’ll see.”