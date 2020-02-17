Woman Jumps On Car During Argument In Wild Video

One woman thought hopping on a car would be a wise idea.

In Twitter video shared by Busted Coverage early Monday morning, an altercation can be seen getting kicked off in a parking lot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s kind of hard to tell what’s going on, but a woman can be seen clearly jumping up on a car and stomping on it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. It’s almost certainly going to be one of the craziest things you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Let’s go to Toledo & see how things went on Valentine’s Day at Club Encore pic.twitter.com/kFLiT7FCsL — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 17, 2020

Here’s some simple advice for everybody out there reading this. If you ever find yourself jumping on a car during an argument, then you’ve made some poor decisions in your life. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Some basic life advice to live by is that fighting as grown adults is always a dumb idea. Outside of fighting for your life or the immediate safety of others, it’s always a bad idea. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Apparently, that memo didn’t circulate down to these clowns. What a bunch of morons. Imagine being a full grown adult and jumping on a car.

It’s so stupid that it’s almost hard for me to wrap my head around.

Do better, folks. Do much better.