The ACC Supports Letting Athletes Transfer Once Without Sitting Out

The ACC wants to loosen up transfer restrictions.

Following the B1G supporting being able to transfer once without restrictions, the ACC has now also called for one time transfers without penalty “regardless of sport.” Right now, players must sit a year unless they have a waiver or are a graduate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Statement from the ACC on transfer opportunity: pic.twitter.com/2oMEKNOSFB — The ACC (@theACC) February 17, 2020

It really does seem like the transfer rules are going to change. With major conferences like the B1G and ACC supporting the decision, it’d be hard for the status quo to stay the same.

Now, the integrity of the sport should still be protected. The last thing we need is college football and basketball turning into pro sports with free agency.

I couldn’t care less about the other sports. We all know college football and basketball dominate the rules for the NCAA.

If players are allowed to transfer and it doesn’t ruin the sport, then I’m all for it. After all, coaches get to leave whenever they want.

At the same time, it’s still important to make sure kids don’t just dip to form super teams or because things get a little tough.

As of right now, it really does look like changes are coming. I don’t hate it, but we should just be careful.