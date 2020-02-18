Alex Ovechkin Levels Nate Schmidt Into The Bench With Monster Hit

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin dropped his former teammate Nate Schmidt with a monster hit during a Monday night loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Schmidt, who is one of the most underrated players in the league, tried to escape from the Russian superstar, but it didn't work.

Ovi dumped him into the bench with a monster hit. Watch the incredible play below.

gr8 hits n8 pic.twitter.com/RzAFG35zic — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) February 17, 2020

My friends, it really doesn’t get much better than that when it comes to big hits. I really like Schmidt. I interviewed him a few years back, and he’s a fun dude.

Still, I’m not going to sit here and pretend like that hit was anything other than awesome. Ovi just rocky Schmidt’s world.

One of the best things about Ovi is the fact he’s not a soft player at all. He scores goals and he also tries to flip the light switch on players.

That’s just something you don’t see that often in the NHL these days. He’s a rare breed of athlete.

Luckily, they both seemed to enjoy the moment, and the fans did to. Hell of a hit from Ovi on his former teammate.