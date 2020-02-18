Aubrey Huff Isn’t Invited To San Francisco Giants World Series Reunion Because Of His Tweets

Aubrey Huff isn’t welcome at a reunion celebrating the 2010 World Series championship for the San Francisco Giants.

Huff tweeted out a lengthy statement early Tuesday morning that he wasn’t invited to the reunion because of his “political support of Donald Trump” and that Giants CEO Larry Baer personally told him he couldn’t come. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Huff added that his tweets are meant to be “sarcastic” and “satirical.” You can read his full statement below. The Giants released a statement also saying Huff wasn’t invited because of “multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization.”

They didn’t specify which tweets were the problem.

If Huff’s version of events are true, then this is insanely embarrassing for the Giants. Huff played for the team when they won the World Series, and he should be 100% invited.

Are we now at a point in America where differing political views determine who you can spend time with?

He was on the team! That’s all that should matter for the reunion. Who gives a damn about what he tweets.

I can’t even imagine how uncomfortable it must be for @SpeakerPelosi to sit behind @realDonaldTrump during the #SOTU2020. Not as uncomfortable as this handshake dis! ???????? pic.twitter.com/yRHSxc6VWV — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) February 5, 2020

I don’t care which side of the political aisle you find yourself on. I’d call this outrageous if the tables were turned and somebody was disinvited for being a democrat.

This is America, and more importantly this is sports. When you’re a member of a championship team, nobody asks who you voted for when you’re making plays.

Comparing portfolio’s? Ok..it seems like alot of work 4 only a mill a year. I make way more than that in the market annually in @realDonaldTrump booming economy. Keep grinding @jemelehill. & can someone tell me what #pleighboi means? They don’t have that word in Asshole Monthly. https://t.co/HEqRwpsLeH pic.twitter.com/8HpIC2k4Sq — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 29, 2020

What a sad state of affairs for American and our current culture. The Giants should be embarrassed.