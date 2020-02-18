Two More Top Chinese Doctors Die Of Coronavirus — How Dangerous Is It?

Two more of China’s top doctors have died from the Coronavirus, sparking fears that the virus is more dangerous than previously thought.
Initial reports suggested the virus was mostly only lethal to the young and elderly, but now two middle-aged doctors have died, alongside the original whistleblower Li Wenliang, who was 33. Liu Zhiming, who died on Tuesday, was the director of the Wuchang hospital in Wuhan, one of China’s leading institutional efforts to combat Coronavirus in the city. (RELATED: First Coronavirus Death In Europe, Death Toll Rising)
The World Health Organization has so far declined to declare Coronavirus a “pandemic,” arguing the disease hasn’t yet spread widely enough outside of China for it to warrant the classification.
