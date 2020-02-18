Clemson Is Number 1 In ESPN’s Preseason College Football FPI Rankings, Wisconsin Is 6

Clemson is the number one college football team in ESPN’s FPI preseason rankings.

The top 10 teams are as follows:

Clemson Ohio State Oklahoma Alabama Penn State Wisconsin Texas Texas A&M Notre Dame Georgia

First off, it’s hard to disagree with Clemson coming in at the top. As long as Trevor Lawrence and Dabo Swinney are together, you have to assume the Tigers are the favorite to win the whole thing.

They might have lost to LSU this past season, but there’s no question at all that Lawrence is a phenom and Swinney is an incredible coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You simply can’t bet against them.

Ohio State is in a similar situation at number two. Justin Fields is one of the best quarterbacks in America, will be a top NFL pick and OSU will be the favorite in the B1G as long as he’s in the back field.

Despite how painful it is for me to admit, the Buckeyes are the real deal, and are poised for another huge season.

Finally, I love the Badgers coming in at number six. Now, I don’t need the attention, and I don’t look for praise. I don’t do that at all.

Being a Wisconsin man is about keeping your head down and just getting to work. While I appreciate the love, I’m not dependent on it.

Wisconsin will do what we always do, which is just get to work and win games. See you in the fall, everybody!