President Trump Pardons Former 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo

President Donald Trump granted a full pardon Tuesday to Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, who was convicted of failing to report a felony in the 1990s.
DeBartolo was convicted of paying $400,000 to former Democratic Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license approval, according to the Chicago Tribune. DeBartolo later testified that Edwards extorted the money from him, but he did not report that felony allegation.
Retired NFL receiver Jerry Rice–who played under DeBartolo–was at the event, thanking Trump for pardoning DeBartolo.
“I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did,” Rice told the press. “It was all about family. That’s really what they stood for. And that’s the reason why I think we won so many championships.”
Trump staff called the entire White House press corps to the announcement, without detailing to reporters what would be discussed.
The pardon news came amid rumblings that Trump also wants lighter sentencing for his long-time associate Roger Stone.