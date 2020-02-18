President Donald Trump Threatens To Sue ‘Everyone’ Over Mueller Investigation And Roger Stone Trial

President Donald Trump threatened on Twitter Tuesday morning to sue “everyone” involved in Robert Mueller’s special counsel Russia investigation and the trial of former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

“These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things,” Trump stated in relation to the former prosecutors in Stone’s case. The four prosecutors Trump referred to withdrew from Stone’s case after Trump voiced displeasure over the reported 7 to 9 year sentence the Justice Department originally sought for Stone. (RELATED: Here’s The Truth About Trump And Bill Barr’s Beef Over Roger Stone)

“Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out,” POTUS continued Tuesday morning. “Even Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false. The whole deal was a total SCAM.” (RELATED: Lead Juror In Roger Stone Case Ran For Congress As A Democrat In 2012)

Trump added that if he “wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place, BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT!”

Earlier in the day, Trump quoted an appearance by Judge Andrew Napolitano on Fox & Friends citing Stone’s defense team’s request for a retrial, following the revelations about the lead juror Tomeka Hart.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said later in the day on Fox News that Trump’s tweets show he’s “frustrated.”

