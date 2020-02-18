Politics

President Donald Trump Threatens To Sue ‘Everyone’ Over Mueller Investigation And Roger Stone Trial

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

President Donald Trump threatened on Twitter Tuesday morning to sue “everyone” involved in Robert Mueller’s special counsel Russia investigation and the trial of former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

“These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things,” Trump stated in relation to the former prosecutors in Stone’s case. The four prosecutors Trump referred to withdrew from Stone’s case after Trump voiced displeasure over the reported 7 to 9 year sentence the Justice Department originally sought for Stone. (RELATED: Here’s The Truth About Trump And Bill Barr’s Beef Over Roger Stone)

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: Former advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, departs the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse with his wife Nydia after being found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Stone faced seven felony charges and was found guilty on all counts. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 15: Former advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, departs the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse with his wife Nydia after being found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Stone faced seven felony charges and was found guilty on all counts. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out,” POTUS continued Tuesday morning. “Even Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false. The whole deal was a total SCAM.” (RELATED: Lead Juror In Roger Stone Case Ran For Congress As A Democrat In 2012)

Trump added that if he “wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place, BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT!”

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to members of the National Border Patrol Council in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building February 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. The union representing agents and support staff on the U.S. Border Patrol, the council endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, the first presidential candidate the organization ever endorsed. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to members of the National Border Patrol Council in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building February 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. The union representing agents and support staff on the U.S. Border Patrol, the council endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, the first presidential candidate the organization ever endorsed. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Trump quoted an appearance by Judge Andrew Napolitano on Fox & Friends citing Stone’s defense team’s request for a retrial, following the revelations about the lead juror Tomeka Hart.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said later in the day on Fox News that Trump’s tweets show he’s “frustrated.”

WATCH: