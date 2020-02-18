Saints Quarterback Drew Brees To Play In 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will return in 2020 following speculation about a potential retirement.

Brees announced Tuesday on his Instagram account that he is looking forward to another season, and strongly implied that his career will continue in New Orleans. Brees is set to enter free agency next month, but has previously stated that he wants to finish his career in the Big Easy. (RELATED: Drew Brees Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Playoff Win)

“My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!!” Brees wrote. “Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

While it appears he will return to the Saints, Brees is still set to join a star-studded free agency class that will include legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Phillip Rivers.

I think I speak for all football fans when I say that I’m excited to watch Drew Brees take the field for at least one more season. He’s one of the best to ever do it, and we should all appreciate watching him play while we can.