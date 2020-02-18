Dwyane Wade Says Trans Child Knew Gender Identity 9 Years Ago

Basketball star Dwyane Wade revealed his transgender daughter knew her true gender identity for nine years.

Wade discussed coming to terms with his transgender daughter during an appearance Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”

“She’s known it for nine years. She’s known since she was 3 years old,” Wade told host Robin Roberts. “Along this way we’ve asked questions and we’ve learned. But she’s known.”

FULL INTERVIEW: NBA superstar @DwyaneWade opens up to @robinroberts about daughter Zaya’s gender identity and why it was important to feature this journey his new @ESPN documentary. https://t.co/ZdCAUU3gAQ pic.twitter.com/Bf6xUJQvcx — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 18, 2020

“I knew early on that I had to check myself,” Wade explained. “That’s what I knew. I knew early on that I had to ask myself questions.”

“I’ve been a person in a locker room that has been a part of the conversation that has said the wrong phrases and the wrong words myself,” he added. “As I got older and I watched my daughter grow, I had to go and look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Who are you? What are you going to do if your child comes home and says, “Dad, I’m not a boy … I’m a trans girl.” ‘What are you going to do?’ That was my moment of real.'” (RELATED: Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade Introduce Their Transgender Child To The World)

Wade first publicly talked about his family’s transgender journey during an appearance on “The Ellen Show” earlier this month.

“Me and my wife — my wife Gabrielle Union — we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies, as well,” he told Ellen DeGeneres at the time.