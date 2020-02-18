Former 1st Overall Pick Steve Bartkowski Suggests Joe Burrow ‘Pull An Eli Manning’

Former first overall NFL pick Steve Bartowski had some blunt advice for Joe Burrow and his family.

Bartowski, who was the first pick by the Atlanta Falcons several decades ago, told Burrows the following draft advice, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

They’re Ohio guys. I might’ve offended them by telling them that, if it’s the Bengals, I think I’d pull an Eli Manning on that one. I said, you’ve got a chance to do that. That’s happened. [John] Elway kind of set the tone, then the Mannings delved into it after Eli was picked by San Diego.

If this happens, you can prepare for the NFL news cycle to get set on fire. It’s pretty clear Burrow isn’t enthused about playing for the Bengals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t blame him. They’re one of the worst franchises in the NFL, and as I’ve pointed out before, chaos can ruin a career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Jan 14, 2020 at 10:30am PST

Of course, Burrow hasn’t said at all that he plans on pulling an Eli, which would mean refusing to play until traded.

If Burrow does choose that path like Bartowski is suggesting, then all hell is going to break loose. You’re going to have nonstop trade rumors, and Burrow will enter the league as a major villain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Jun 25, 2019 at 7:56am PDT

I like the LSU Heisman winner a lot, but there’s no doubt his attitude can rub some people the wrong way. If he holds out during the draft for a team he wants, then people are really going to ratchet up the hate.

I kind of want to see it happen. Embrace the chaos, folks! Embrace the chaos.