Harrison Ford Says We Have No Choice But To ‘Start Talking Politics’ To ‘Regain The Middle Ground’

Harrison Ford said we have no choice but to “start talking politics” in hopes of regaining “the middle ground” because right now politics just consists of the “ideological enclaves.”

"I think it's come to the point where we gotta start talking politics," the legendary 77-year-old actor explained during his appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning" while discussing his upcoming film "The Call of The Wild." The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.

"But we gotta talk about it in a positive way," he added. "We gotta regain the middle ground. We're in these ideological enclaves."

Actor Harrison Ford sits down with @LeeCowanCBS to talk about how a respect for nature led to his role in the film of naturalist Jack London’s classic novel “The Call of the Wild.” https://t.co/0AnDzZIqxk pic.twitter.com/MROB0vnLAA — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) February 17, 2020

Ford continued, “But the truth is in the middle. Progress is made in the middle.”

When the host pressed the “Star Wars” actor further if he thought it was possible to get back to the middle, Ford replied, “We damn well better.”

In a recent interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the “Indiana Jones” star started talking about science and said how we’re in “danger” of losing “support of nature.”

“We’re in danger of losing the support of nature for our lives, for our economies, for our societies,” Ford shared. “Because nature doesn’t need people, [but] people need nature.”

“I’m now seeing that I think we’re coming close to being able to really commit the resources and energy to confronting the issue because it’s taken up on the highest level of politics,” he added. “It’s taken up on the streets by young people.”