Biden Blames His Loss In Iowa On ‘All White — Midwesterners’

Former Vice President Joe Biden told event-goers Monday in Nevada why he didn’t win Iowa’s Democratic caucuses.

“One of the four most difficult states for me to win was going to be in Iowa because … they are good people — it’s all white, it’s all Midwesterners and a lot of farming, and it was going to be but it — we did OK if you take a look at what happened there. I mean it was kind of a unusual thing that I hope doesn’t happen here,” Biden said.

“My support in the Democratic Party and all the data still shows you will see is I am the candidate who has the broadest support from all sectors of the economy,” he continued.

